Linda Moulton Howe

January 6th, 2022

 

Disclosure In 2022?

 

Fade To Black - Linda Moulton Howe - January 6th.

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to Black: Linda Moulton Howe joins us to kick off the new year and give us her thoughts on how 2021 shaped up and what 2022 will bring us in the world of Disclosure.

Linda is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication and has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, and hosts her live YouTube show each week as well as being on Ancient Aliens since it's first season.

Ms. Howe has traveled to Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for her research and productions.

Website: http://www.earthfiles.com

 

 

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

