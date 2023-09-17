Fade To Black - Linda Moulton Howe - September 21st

September 21st, 2023

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Linda Moulton Howe is back for another amazing conversation about ET Contact, Disclosure, and what is going on in our community!

Linda is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication and has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, and hosts her live YouTube show each week as well as being on Ancient Aliens since it's first season.

Ms. Howe has traveled to Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for her research and productions.

