Fade To Black - Linda Moulton Howe and John Greenewald Jr. - February 15th.

February 15th, 2021

UFO Debris

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight, Linda Moulton Howe joins us, followed by John Greenewald of The Black Vault to discuss the recent revelations about the Pentagon releasing test results from ET spacecraft!

Linda Moulton Howe is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, has her own radio program with John Burroughs on KGRA, appears on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens since it's first season...and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for research and productions.

John Greenewald began researching the secret inner workings of the U.S. Government in 1996 at the age of fifteen. He targeted such groups as the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, Air Force, Army, Navy, NSA, DIA, and countless others. Greenewald utilized the Freedom of Information Act to gain access to thousands of records. He accumulated an astonishing number of documents on topics related to UFOs, the JFK Assassination, chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons, and top secret aircraft.

John named his online archive “The Black Vault.” His teenage project turned into the largest private online collection anywhere in the world, with million of pages of material. At the age of twenty-one, Greenewald published his first book, Beyond UFO Secrecy, in 2002. It was later put into a second expanded edition, and was re-published by Galde Press in January, 2008.

Website: http://www.theblackvault.com/

Website: http://www.earthfiles.com



