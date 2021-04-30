Fade To Black - Linda Moulton Howe - May 6th.

May 6th, 2021

Earthfiles News

.

Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Linda Moulton Howe joins us to discuss everything UFO/UAP that is happening right now around the world. It was a crazy week for the subject, and tonight we'll wrap up the headlines with Linda!

Linda is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication and has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, and hosts her live YouTube show each week as well as being on Ancient Aliens since it's first season.

Ms. Howe has traveled to Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for her research and productions.

Website: http://www.earthfiles.com

Premium Episode Download