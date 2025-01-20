Fade To Black - Lionel Friedberg - January 22, 2025

January 22, 2025

Tribal Shaman and You





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Lionel Friedberg delves into his deeply personal memoir, *Forever in My Veins*. From his South African roots and global filmmaking adventures to powerful encounters with tribal shamans, Lionel explores the profound connections between humanity and the natural world.

Lionel Friedberg is an Emmy Award–winning producer and *New York Times* bestselling author whose 50-year career spans full-length features and television documentaries. Raised in South Africa during apartheid, he worked amid the final days of colonialism in Central Africa before settling in Los Angeles. His travels exposed him to remote regions of the Earth and introduced him to life-changing spiritual healers, shaping his exploration of ancient traditions still relevant today.

https://www.lionelfriedberg.com

