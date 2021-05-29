Fade To Black - Lisa O'Hara - June 1st.

June 1st, 2021

Abducted And Furious

.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Lisa O'Hara is here to talk about her new book: "Abducted and Furious".

Lisa O'Hara has a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University in California where she lived until 2011. She worked for many years in law firms, starting as a floater legal secretary and ending up in Information Technology and went on to work for engineering companies in Silicon Valley and also in a Department of Defense company that had ties to SRI. She is now enjoying retirement. Since retiring, she discovered she was a psychic medium and that knowledge was the catalyst for many discoveries about herself, one of which was that she was an ET abductee. After reading Terry Lovelace's book, Incident at Devil's Den, she wrote to Terry and he encouraged her to write her own book, detailing her ET experiences as an abductee. She now lives in Chandler, Arizona with her husband and two Maine Coon cats.

Website: https://www.lisaoharaonline.com/



Premium Episode Download