Fade To Black - Lisa Smartt - October 16th

October 16, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Lisa Smartt discusses her research with Dr. Raymond Moody and what she learned about consciousness through researching close to 2000 final utterance (words)and will share compelling final words and what they reveal about the existence of an afterlife!

Lisa Smartt MA is a linguist, author and book coach who spent a decade working closely with Dr. Raymond Moody, researching the mysterious things people say at the end of life. Her bestselling book Words at the Threshold shares their findings at THE FINAL WORDS PROJECT and offers an inspiring and comforting look at what happens to us during and after death. She has also authored several other books including Cante Bardo and Veil and worked closely with Dr Moody on God is Bigger than the Bible and Making Sense of Nonsense.

Website: http://www.finalwordsproject.org/

