Fade To Black - Lopaka Kapanui - December 19th

December 19th, 2023

Krampus And Other Stories





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Lopaka Kapanui joins us and tonight we are going to discuss Krampus... and other stories about spirits and the legends of Hawai'i.

Lopaka Kapanui is a native Hawaiian storyteller, author, actor, kumu hula, cultural practitioner, former professional wrestler, husband, father, and grandpa. Sometimes known as “The Ghost Guy,” Lopaka makes a business of leading guests into some of the darkest, spookiest places on the island of O‘ahu.

Website: https://www.mysteries-of-hawaii.com/

