Fade To Black - Lucinda Morel - March 31th.

Lucinda Morel

March 31st, 2021

Laughing Eagle

.

Lucinda Laughing Eagle Morel loves her multidimensional life! She balances her time between her beautiful family, her career in the aerospace industry and her studies of exploration into the greater consciousness. A life-long experiencer of all things paranormal, Lucinda is an intuitive medium, shamanic practitioner, and loyal fadernaut. She works with local support groups and charities. Her intention is to help her clients live a life in accordance with their highest purpose.



Premium Episode Download