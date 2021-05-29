Fade To Black - Lue Elizondo - June 2nd.

Lue Elizondo

June 2nd, 2021

DOD Dilemma

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Lue Elizondo is back with us to discuss the latest DOD drama, his 'deleted' emails, 60 Minutes and the upcoming UAPTF Special Report.

Luis “Lue” Elizondo is the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (ATTIP). As a senior counterintelligence officer for the Department of Defense, he operated throughout Afghanistan, the Middle East and Latin America. He’s a trained Special Agent who has led countless tactical and strategic missions both during wartime and times of peace.

Lue's academic background includes microbiology, immunology and parasitology, with research experience in tropical diseases. Luis is also an inventor who holds several patents.



