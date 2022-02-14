Fade To Black - Lue Elizondo - February 15th.

February 15th, 2022

UAP Rebel

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Lue Elizondo joins us to discuss all of the latest updates around his efforts in Washington, DC and the UAP issue... and we'll discuss Chris Mellon's latest article over at the DeBrief.

Luis “Lue” Elizondo is the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (ATTIP). As a senior counterintelligence officer for the Department of Defense, he operated throughout Afghanistan, the Middle East and Latin America. He’s a trained Special Agent who has led countless tactical and strategic missions both during wartime and times of peace.

Lue's academic background includes microbiology, immunology and parasitology, with research experience in tropical diseases. Luis is also an inventor who holds several patents.

Website: https://geni.us/TheObservers

