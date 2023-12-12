Fade To Black - Manu Intiraymi - December 11th

December 11th, 2023

Tonight, Monday, on FADE to BLACK: Manu Intiraymi is back with us to talk about the High Strangeness of Life... and so much more!

Manu Intiraymi is an actor/writer/producer. Although most known for his acting work as Icheb on Star Trek Voyager and Billy on One Tree Hill, he has starred in over 70 TV and film projects and produced several feature films.

He was directed by Clint Eastwood opposite Leo DiCaprio in 2011’s J. Edgar. He gave a wonderful performance in the WW2 film Fortress in 2012 as Charlie O’Hare. In 2014 he played opposite Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro in the pilot Table Manners. The next year he produced his first Indie feature Benjamin Troubles starring in the leading role of Ben opposite Riverdale’s Mishel Prada and resurrected his character Icheb in the Walter Koenig production Star Trek Renegades part 1 and 2. Over the next two years Manu starred in Ryan Eggold’s directorial debut, Literally, Right Before Aaron opposite Justin Long, and produced and starred in the popular sci fi indie film 5th Passenger. Manu has gone on to produce and star in the Western period piece Hell on The Border opposite Ron Perlman Frank Grillo, and David Gyasi, a biopic about the first African American U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves. He worked opposite Luke Hemsworth in 2018’s Hickok and the James Bird directed Canne’s festival award winning We Are Boats. Manu just finished the interesting leading role of Garrick the vegetarian hitman opposite Rodney Charles in Kristanna Loken and Cedi Ali Rajah’s Vice and Virtue. This year brings Manu to Premiere entertainment’s Palido in a strong performance opposite Kellen Lutz and 2023’s Ruthless opposite Dermot Mulroney. Currently Manu is producing and co-directing a darkly comedic satirical sci-fi buddy comedy adventure called Star Crew (in development for tv series production in 2024) He’s also super excited to be a part of Honeybee in 2023 and is looking forward to working with writer director James Bird on several projects this year and next. Manu believes in the power of good filmmaking to spread empathy into the very DNA of our species, and constantly lives in the moment, preferably on a film or television set.

