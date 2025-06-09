Fade To Black - Marc D'Antonio - Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

'The Populated Universe'





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Marc D'Antonio joins us to discuss his new book: 'The Populated Universe'.

Marc D'Antonio has a degree in Astronomy and is MUFON’s Chief Photo/Video Analyst, host of SkyTour Radio on KGRA, and creator of SkyTour LiveStream. SkyTour Livestream broadcasts deep sky observatories live on YouTube, providing real-time views of the Universe. He frequently appears on History Channel’s 'The Proof is Out There' as their photo/video analyst and has appeared on shows across History, Discovery, Netflix, and more. Marc is also the CEO of FX Models, which creates digital/physical models and visual effects for film.

Websites::

https://www.skytourlive.com/

