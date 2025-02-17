Fade To Black - Marc Hartzman - February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025

Our Bizarre World History





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Author and historian Marc Hartzman takes us on a journey through the bizarre, from oddities in history to the unexplained.

Marc Hartzman is an author and historian known for his work on unusual and fascinating topics. He has written several books covering subjects such as UFOs, ghosts, Mars, Oliver Cromwell's embalmed head, weird things on eBay, sideshow performers, and unorthodox messages from God.

Hartzman has been writing professionally since 1996 and has gained recognition for his ability to shed light on important topics for a diverse audience. He has been described as "One of America's leading connoisseurs of the bizarre" by ABCnews.com. In his research process, Hartzman often delves into historical archives and conducts interviews with experts. For his book on Mars, he visited NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he accessed Percival Lowell's personal archives. Hartzman's work often combines historical facts with pop culture references, making complex subjects accessible and entertaining for readers. He has 18 books listed on Goodreads, with an average rating of 3.73 out of 5 stars.

