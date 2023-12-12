Fade To Black - Marc Hartzman - December 14th

December 14th, 2023

We Are Not Alone!





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Marc Hartzman joins us to talk about his book: We Are Not Alone: The Extraordinary History of UFOs and Aliens Invading Our Hopes, Fears, and Fantasies.

ABCnews.com has called Marc Hartzman "one of America's leading connoisseurs of the bizarre" and George Noory from Coast to Coast AM said he's "as bizarre as Robert Ripley." Hartzman considers both high compliments since his passion for the unusual started with Ripley's Believe It Or Not and the annual Guinness World Records books during his youth.

In addition to his books about UFOs, ghosts, Mars, Oliver Cromwell's embalmed head, weird things on eBay, sideshow performers, and unorthodox messages from God, Hartzman has written for Mental Floss, HuffPost, AOL Weird News, AllThatsInteresting.com, The Morbid Anatomy Online Journal, and Bizarre magazine. He's discussed oddities on CNN, MSNBC, Ripley’s Radio, History Channel’s The UnXplained, the Travel Channel's Mysteries at the Museum, and dozens of podcasts.

Websites:

https://www.marchartzmanbooks.com/

https://www.weirdhistorian.com/

