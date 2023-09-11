Fade To Black - Marco Vigato - September 11th

September 11th, 2023

Lost Civilizations





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Marco Vigato is with us discussing the Lost Civilizations of Mexico and Central America.

Marco Vigato has spent the past 15 years researching the question of the origins of civilization around the world. He is the author of The Empires of Atlantis, published by Inner Traditions, and a frequent contributor to various print and online journals. He holds degrees from Milan’s Bocconi University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. A native of Italy, he lives and works in Mexico City.

He is founder and president of the ARX Association for Archaeological Research and Exploration, through which he has directly conducted and sponsored numerous research projects and expeditions in different parts of Mexico and Mesoamerica. For his work, he has been featured as an expert on ancient Mesoamerica in numerous TV shows, podcasts and documentaries.

Websites:

https://www.marcovigato.com/

https://www.arxproject.org/

https://unchartedruins.blogspot.com/

