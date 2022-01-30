Marco Vigato

February 1st, 2022

 

"The Empires of Atlantis"

 

Fade To Black - Marco Vigato - February 1st.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Marco Vigato is also here for the first time to discuss his new book: "The Empires of Atlantis".

Marco is an Italian born author, researcher and explorer who has dedicated the last 15 years to uncovering the truth about the origins of civilization. Educated at Harvard and Milan’s Bocconi University, he lives in Mexico City.

He is the author of The Empires of Atlantis, published by Inner Traditions, and has appeared on numerous documentaries, podcasts and TV shows as an expert in ancient Mesoamerica and the worldwide megalithic phenomenon.

In 2020 he founded the ARX Project with the objective of uncovering more evidence of what he believes was once a global sea-faring culture that vanished at the end of the last Ice Age.

Website: https://www.marcovigato.com/

