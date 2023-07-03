Fade To Black - Maria Wheatley - July 4th

July 4th, 2023

Mystery Of Stonehenge





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Maria Wheatly joins us to discuss Stonehenge and the long-lost race of elongated skulled people that constructed it.

Richard served in the active USAF, Air National Guard and USAF Reserve. Worked for US Intelligence with the Air Force Officer of Special Investigation and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Retired from government service under the Combine Federal Retirement System. Worked for Dr. Hal Puthoff at the Institute for Advance Studies. Have been associated with six UFO documentaries, two full length movies and worked for GAIA, with over 100 episodes.

Website: https://theaveburyexperience.co.uk/

Premium Episode Download