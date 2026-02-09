Fade To Black - Mark Anthony - February 9, 2026

February 9, 2026

The Afterlife Frequency

Mark Anthony, JD—Psychic Lawyer?—explores after-death communication, mediumship, and near-death experiences, revealing how consciousness and connection continue beyond death through The Afterlife Frequency.

Mark Anthony, JD, Psychic Explorer (Psychic Lawyer?) is a fourth-generation psychic medium, honors graduate of Mercer Law School, and Oxford University alum. With a background spanning science, quantum physics, NDEs, philosophy, and theology, Mark bridges evidence-based inquiry with spirit communication. A notable graduate of Arthur Findlay College, he is an award-winning medium and bestselling author of Never Letting Go, Evidence of Eternity, and The Afterlife Frequency. Mark appears internationally on TV and radio, headlines conferences worldwide, and co-hosts The Psychic & The Doc on Transformation

Websites: https://www.afterlifefrequency.com/

Premium Episode Download