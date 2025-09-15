Fade To Black - Mark Christopher Lee - September 17, 2025

September 17, 2025

Film: The Rendlesham UFO



Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Mark Christopher Lee joins us to discuss his new film The Rendlesham UFO: The British Roswell, now streaming on Apple TV.

Mark Christopher Lee is a British filmmaker, UFO researcher, and musician with three decades in the creative and paranormal fields. Known for documentaries like God Versus Aliens (2023), The King of UFOs (2024), and UFO Encounters of the 5th Kind (2023), he explores UFOs, culture, and the unexplained. As frontman of indie band The Pocket Gods for 25 years, he’s released 76 albums and earned 10 Guinness World Records for his campaign against unfair streaming royalties. His projects—including The Last Grail Hunter (2024) and Nub TV—blend UFOs, music, and bold storytelling.

Websites:

https://www.nubfilm.co.uk/

