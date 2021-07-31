Fade To Black - Mark Sims - August 3rd.

August 3rd, 2021

UFOs And Social Media

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Mark Sims

Mark is a serial entrepreneur, computer scientist and engineer with a degree in Computer-Aided Design from Eastern Michigan University.

He worked for Sun Microsystems before starting his own business, Netrex (1991-1999), the world’s first pure-play Internet Security services company. While running Netrex, he graduated from Harvard Business School.

In 2004, Mark started his second business called Nanorex, an open source software company.

In 2012, Mark had a “spiritual awakening” while attending a CE-5 Ambassador Training retreat in Borrego Springs, CA... This experience changed his life dramatically and has led him on a new path of spiritual discovery and purpose.

In 2014, Mark came out of retirement to pursue his new “spiritual calling”... so, he started Vortrex LLC, a renewable energy company and he began heading CE-5 expeditions in Michigan and California.

Website: https://marksims.com/



Premium Episode Download