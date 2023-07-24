Fade To Black - Mark Stavish - July 24th

July 27th, 2023

Egregores: The Watchers





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Mark Stavish joins us to discuss the history of Egregores from ancient times to present day, including their role in Western Mystery traditions and popular culture and media.

Mark Stavish, M.A., is the founder and Director of Studies of the Institute for Hermetic Studies. Established in 1998, the Institute holds instructional programs on general spirituality, esotericism, hermeticism, alchemy, kabala, astrology, and parapsychology. Stavish holds undergraduate degrees in Communications and Theology, and a Masters in Counseling. He has over 40 years experience in spiritual practices and has published thirty books, many of which have been translated into one or more of nine languages, including: French, Estonian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.

Websites:

http://www.hermeticinstitute.org/

https://voxhermes.wordpress.com/

Premium Episode Download