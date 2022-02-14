Fade To Black - Marla Martenson - February 14th.

February 14th, 2022

Valentine's Day Special

.

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Marla Martenson joins us again for Valentine's Day and a full night of your relationship readings!!!

Marla is a Los Angeles based Matchmaker, Transformational Life Coach, Energy Healer & Tarot Reader.

She has been using her intuitive skills to connect singles with their soulmates for two decades. Marla also hosts a podcast called, The Mystical Matchmaker.

Marla’s latest memoir, The Magic Seeker humorously chronicles a year in her world as she balances her life as Cupid to muggle multi-millionaires, and her deep dive into the mystical, magical and the occult.

Marla has been featured on The Today Show, WGN Chicago Morning News, Beyond Belief on Gaia TV, and hundreds of radio shows including Coast to Coast AM with George Noory & Fade2Black.

Website: https://www.marlamartenson.com/

Premium Episode Download