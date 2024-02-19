Fade To Black - Mary A. Joyce - February 21st

February 21st, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Mary A. Joyce is here to talk about her latest book: “SPY IN THE SKY” that provides satellite photo evidence of secrets the government doesn’t want the public to know about deep space UFOs, Mars, Antarctica and ancient civilizations at the bottom of our oceans. The book includes evidence of deliberate cover-ups of those findings.

Mary has worked for two major metropolitan newspapers - The Orlando Sentinel in Florida as an artist and columnist, and The Oakland Press in Michigan as a Sunday magazine editor and then feature editor. On the side, she’s written magazine articles and books. Since 2008, she has been the main researcher and editor for the Sky Ships Over Cashiers website which features a wide variety of cutting-edge topics – from UFOs to secret underground bases; from Bigfoot to Cherokee Little People.

Mary has gone from investigating mob stories in Detroit, to interviewing people with the highest top-secret clearances about clandestine government activities.

Because of her website and books, she’s been a frequent guest on radio and/or TV shows including “Coast to Coast AM” and the Travel Channel. Thanks to Skype and Zoom, she also has been interviewed on shows in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Website: http://www.skyshipsovercashiers.com/

