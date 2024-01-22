Fade To Black - Mary Rodwell - January 22nd

January 22nd, 2024

Multidimensional Communication





Tonight, Monday, on FADE to BLACK: Mary Rodwell joins us from Australia to talk about multidimensional communication and how it’s managed and activation through downloads of scripts and languages.

Mary is a professional counselor, hypnotherapist, ufologist researcher and metaphysician. Mary Rodwell is the founder and Principal of ACERN, Australian Close Encounter Resource Network and is recognized internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers in the UFO and Contact phenomenon. She is the Vice-President of Star Kids Project Ltd and an Advisory Committee member of Exopolitics. Mary Rodwell has lectured in the USA, Canada, Hawaii, UK and New Zealand and appears regularly in national and international media news programs such as the Australian documentary OZ Files, the BBC television program, Paranormal Files, UK and Discovery Channel Animal X. She has also participated in a University debate forum on this phenomenon, in 2006 at Oxford University, UK.

Mary Rodwell’s scientific, medical, psychological, and historical perspective supports her research of Star Children sometimes called Indigo’s all have telepathic abilities, and describe seeing, beings of light, angels or ET’s. She believes this is a genetic engineering program, which is part of an upgrading of homo sapiens, and is creating a paradigm shift in human consciousness.

Websites:

https://acern.com.au/

https://www.maryrodwell.com.au/

