Fade To Black - Masati - November 4th

November 4, 2024

Frequency Work





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Masati, founder of Xponential Intelligence (XI), reveals his groundbreaking frequency work that guides thousands beyond traditional limits to unlock deep transformation. Following three near-death experiences, Masati gained unique abilities that help people break free from ingrained patterns and align with their true purpose.

Masati is an international speaker and the Founder of Xponential Intelligence (XI), a groundbreaking approach that harnesses transformative frequencies to create profound, lasting change at the core level. His method transcends traditional methods, guiding tens of thousands through powerful shifts in consciousness that help them break free from limiting patterns and heal deep ancestral imprints.

Following three near-death awakenings, Masati unlocked advanced abilities, allowing him to access higher realms of awareness and tap into the unseen layers of human potential. His work challenges individuals to push beyond conventional boundaries, exploring untapped dimensions of consciousness to awaken their highest potential. With insights that defy the ordinary, Masati forges a path toward true alignment with one’s deeper purpose.

Websites:

https://thexicode.com/

https://xihumanupgrade.com/

Premium Episode Download