Fade To Black - Mathew Pallamary - July 25th

Mathew Pallamary

July 25th, 2023

 

Plant Medicines

 

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Mathew (Mateo) Pallamary is with us to talk about shamanism, visionary experience, entheobotany, plant medicines, consciousness, and altered states of consciousness.

Matthew J. (Mateo) Pallamary frequently visits the mountains, deserts, and jungles of North, Central, and South America pursuing his studies of shamanism and plant medicines for over twenty five years. He has eighteen books in print in multiple genres and has taught a Phantastic Fiction workshop at the Southern California Writers Conference and the Santa Barbara Writers Conference for thirty five years.

Mateo has also lectured at a number of other conferences and conventions throughout the United States and was a featured lecturer and performer at the Mysteries of the Amazon exhibit at the Appleton Museum and other venues throughout Florida as well as The Larson Gallery and other venues in Yakima Washington.

Websites:
https://mattpallamary.com/
https://mysticinkpublishing.com/

