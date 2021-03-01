Fade To Black - Matthew Bailey - March 3rd.

March 3rd, 2021

Artificial Intelligence

.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Our guest is author and researcher, Matthew Bailey and we are going to discuss Artificial Intelligence and his new book: "Inventing World 3.0: Evolutionary Ethics for Artificial Intelligence".

Matthew is an internationally recognized pioneer and authority in the fields of Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Cities and The Internet of Things. The result of his work has guided governments, tech giants, enabled new technologies and standards that have stimulated global innovation for society to foster a meaningful partnership between humanity and the digital world.

He is co-chair of an Artificial Intelligence-Smart City-Super Computing Cluster and also a Smart Region Data Hub Initiative. He is the Global Ambassador of an Artificial Intelligence Innovation District for a Medical Technology City in Mwale, Kenya; serves on the board of a European Artificial Intelligence startup - Smarter.AI; Executive Director of AI for a US startup provisioning Super-computing and Trusted Data Infrastructure to enable Artificial Intelligence to serve Society, Cities and Space.

Websites:

https://aiethics.world

http://matthewjamesbailey.com



