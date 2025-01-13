Fade To Black - Maureen Seaberg - January 13, 2025

January 13, 2025

Synesthesia





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Maureen Seaberg discusses the extraordinary world of synesthesia—where senses blend in remarkable ways—and its intriguing connection to some of the world’s top remote viewers. We explore how this phenomenon enhances perception and intuition, offering a deeper understanding of human potential.

Maureen Seaberg is an author focusing on the senses and consciousness. She herself is a superhuman sensor—with a fourth cone class for color perception—and is currently being studied by a team at Arizona State University that includes a Nobel Prize winner.

Websites: https://maureenseaberg.com/

