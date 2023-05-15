Fade To Black - Maureen St. Germain - May 17th

May 17th, 2023





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Maureen St. Germain is back with us to talk about how we can Elevate to 5D!

Maureen St. Germain is an Internationally acclaimed Ascension teacher and best-selling and award-winning author, has developed full-proof techniques to access your Higher Self. Maureen is also an award-winning musician and author of over 15 guided meditations, including Golden Bowl Meditation, COVR award, CD of the year, and many others. Labeled a modern-day mystic in Famous Wisconsin Mystics, she has taught inside 24 countries, including China, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, England, Scotland, Canada, Mexico and the US. She has taught at the prestigious American centers Kripalu and Omega Institute. She has been featured on National Geographic Specials, Gaia TV with Lisa Garr and the Conscious Life Expo and hundreds of radio shows worldwide including Coast to Coast with George Noory, and, and Fade to Black with Jimmy Church and Midnight in the Desert with David Schrader (Art Bell’s original show.)

Website:

https://stgermainmysteryschool.com/

Premium Episode Download