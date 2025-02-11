Fade To Black - Maureen St. Germain - February 12, 2025

Maureen St. Germain
February 12, 2025
Shift Your Vibration
Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Maureen St. Germain discusses the shift from 3D limitations to 5D consciousness—a state of love, intuition, and higher awareness. Maureen shares practical tools to help you raise your vibration, align with your soul’s purpose, and manifest a life filled with joy and synchronicity.
Maureen J. St. Germain is a spiritual teacher, Akashic Records guide, and founder of ARI - Akashic Records International. She has authored eight books, including the international best-seller, Waking Up in 5D.
Websites:
St. Germain Mystery School