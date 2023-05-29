Fade To Black - Max Hawthorne - June 1st

June 1st, 2023

Mega Sharks/Megalodon





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Max Hawthorne joins us to discuss mega sharks and Megalodon. Is there evidence of the giant shark still existing? If not, what is taking giant bites out of whales and whale sharks?

Max Hawthorne is an American author and screenwriter. Referred to as the “Prince of Paleo-fiction”, he is best known for his Kronos Rising series of sci-fi suspense thrillers, which have garnered both Book of the Year and People’s Choice awards. He is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of the cryptid research book, Monsters & Marine Mysteries, as well as Memoirs of a Gym Rat, an outrageous exposé of the health club industry, and the children’s book I Want a Tyrannosaurus for Christmas. His song, A Tyrannosaurus For Christmas, peaked at #2 on the 2021 World Indie Charts. He has been interviewed by both The Washington Post and Fangoria magazine, and has appeared on QVC, Spaced Out Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM, and in A Tribe Called Quest’s rap video, I Left My Wallet in El Segundo.

Max was born in Brooklyn and attended school in Philadelphia, where he graduated from the University of the Arts. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, he is a singer/songwriter, avocational paleontologist, cryptid researcher, IGFA world-record-holding angler, and a Voting Member of the Author’s Guild.

Website: http://www.maxhawthorne.com

