Fade To Black - Melinda Leslie - December 7th

Melinda Leslie

December 7th, 2022

UFO/UAP Research





Melinda Leslie is a researcher and investigator in the field of Ufology with over 27 years of experience. For five years she has been the Owner of UFO Sighting Tours in Sedona, Arizona, where she has conducted nearly 600 tours with the use of military Night Vision Goggles.

Melinda is a UFO abductee and has been public with her own extraterrestrial and covert-ops human abduction experiences for 26 years and has researched a military and intelligence agency involvement in UFO abduction cases for 25 years. Both her research and personal experiences have been featured in 19 books by prominent authors in ufology.

Melinda has lectured for numerous organizations including MUFON and the International UFO Congress and is a frequent guest on numerous radio shows including Coast to Coast AM.

Tonight, Melinda will update us on her latest research on how covert

human agency programs are reverse engineering extraterrestrial

abductees for information to be used in both extraterrestrial (ET) technology and covert-ops personnel development programs and tell us about her night-vision events at this year's Contact in the Desert.

Website: www.UFOSightingTours.com

