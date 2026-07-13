Fade To Black - Melissa Tittl - July 14, 2026

July 14, 2026

New Film: Illusion

Investigative journalist and filmmaker Melissa Tittl explores how belief is formed, inherited, and reinforced—and whether it shapes the reality we experience. Could what we accept as truth be the very thing that divides us?

Melissa is the Creative CEO for Hathor Studios. Hathor Studios specializes in Films, TV shows and short form content that helps form a new narrative. Hathor Studios covers topics such as meditation, human potential, aliens, sci fi and ancient civilizations and much more.

Formally, she served as Head of Content and Development for GAIA and has written and produced for Chelsea Does, Escaping the prophet, Ancient Aliens, The Universe and Hangar One.

Websites: https://groundzeroplus.com/

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