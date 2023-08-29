Fade To Black - Michael Cremo - August 29th

August 29th, 2023

Forbidden Archeology





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Cremo joins us for a full night of Forbidden Archeology and Human Devolution!

Michael Cremo, also known as the ‘forbidden archeologist’, is hailed as a groundbreaking research pioneer and international authority on archeological anomalies. His landmark bestseller, Forbidden Archeology, first published in 1993, already translated into 26 languages, challenged the very foundation of Darwinian evolution. Michael continues to “dig up” enigmatic discoveries in the fossil record and “shake up” accepted paradigms, exploring famous archeological sites around the world, journeying to sacred places in India, appearing on national television shows in the United States or other countries, lecturing at mainstream science conferences, or speaking to alternative gatherings of global intelligentsia.

Michael is a member of the World Archeological Congress and the European Association of Archaeologists as well as a research associate in history and philosophy of science for the Bhaktivedanta Institute. After receiving a scholarship to study International Affairs at George Washington University, Michael began to study the ancient Sanskrit writings of India known as the Vedas. In this way, he has broadened his academic knowledge with spirituality from the Eastern tradition.

Websites:

http://www.mcremo.com

http://www.mysciencemyreligion.com

http://www.forbiddenarcheologist.com

http://www.humandevolution.com

http://www.forbiddenarcheology.com

