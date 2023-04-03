Fade To Black - Michael Feeley - April 6th

April 6th, 2023

Ancient Codes and Symbols





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Author Michael Feeley joins us to talk about ancient symbols, codes, and why he believes the Giza plateau is the origin of the real bible and what he learned about how dimensions and timelines are created.

Michael Feeley is a former UK police officer and now ancient code breaker and spiritual life coach, who has authored 7 paperback books, with others currently in writing and several e-books on various esoteric subjects and is also a public/international conference speaker. Michael has recently filmed and also presented a documentary series called Higher Consciousness on Ickonic TV (David Icke’s channel) and has also appeared in an Ickonic film called Divine Intervention, also featuring David Icke and Erich Von Daniken.

