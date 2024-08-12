Fade To Black - Michael H. Brown - August 14th

August 14th, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Michael H. Brown joins us for a wide array of the paranormal, miraculous, haunted, alien, cryptid, the greatest oddities, both supernatural and natural.

Michael H. Brown is an accomplished journalist and the author of twenty-nine books. He first gained recognition for his groundbreaking reporting on the Love Canal toxic crisis. Over the years, Brown has written on a diverse range of topics, from the Mafia to the search for the first anatomically-modern human woman using DNA, detailed in his book The Search For Eve. Since 1991, his focus has shifted to the supernatural, paranormal, and prophecy, resulting in bestsellers such as The Final Hour, The Other Side, and Witness.

Throughout his journalism career, Brown's work has been featured in The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic Monthly, Reader’s Digest, Discover, Science Digest, and New York. He has also appeared on Today, Nightline, The Phil Donahue Show, The Joan Rivers Show, and Sally Jessy Raphael.

Website: https://www.spiritdaily.com/

