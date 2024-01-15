Fade To Black - Michael JS Carter - January 15th

January 15th, 2024

Religion And UFOs





Tonight, Monday, on FADE to BLACK: Rev Michael JS Carter joins us to discuss Religion/Spirituality, and Disclosure: How a populated Universe will challenge the religions of the world.

Rev. Michael JS.Carter is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to New York City in 1980 and lived there for 27 years, working as a professional actor before moving to Asheville.

Michael is an ordained Interfaith Minister and received his BA Degree in Letters from the College of New Rochelle where he graduated cum laude. He received his Masters In Divinity Degree from Union Theological Seminary in New York City (class of 2000). He has served as a staff chaplain (Board Certified) at various hospitals in NY and in North Carolina.

A long time UFO Contactee, his Book Alien Scriptures: Extraterrestrials In The Holy Bible, was( in March of 2014) number one on Amazon.com’s list of UFO related books.

Michael is a regular consultant on The History Channel’s, Ancient Aliens, as well as being featured in the UFO TV Documentary, The Real 4400, and UFOs the Hidden Evidence on the Travel Channel.

Website: https://www.chinasona.org/michaeljscarter/

