Fade To Black - Michael Oeming - August 30th

August 30th, 2023

UFO Comic Artist





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Oeming joins us to announce his new T-shirt design for F2B, his Project Bluebook release, and PROJECT MONARCH- a satire about conspiracy theories from Dark Horse Comics.

Available for pre order and on sale October 17th from Dark Horse Comics.

Michael Avon Oeming is the Eisner, Harvey and Eagle award winning co-creator and artist of Powers. He also is an Executive Producer on the Powers TV series from Sony/Playstation which ran for two seasons.

Michael began his career as an inker at the age of 14 and has written and drawn Thor Ragnarok, Red Sonja, Batman, Superman, Dick Tracy but is best known for his creator owned works such as The Victories, the Mice Templar, Takio, United States of Murder Inc and many others, mostly with his partners Brian Bendis and wife Taki Soma. Michael helped develop comics for Left 4 Dead, Portal, Team Fortress and his art can be seen on the covers for the comics in the Last of Us television series. His current project is Blue Book with James Tynion an faithful retelling of the UFO phenomena.

Website:

https://michaelavonoeming.com/

Premium Episode Download