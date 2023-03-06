Fade To Black - Michael Oeming - March 7th

March 7th, 2023





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Oeming and Taki Soma join us to talk about the release of 'Project Blue Book' and what it's like to be the world-class UFO/Paranormal/Conspiracy comic artists of our community!

Michael Avon Oeming is the Eisner, Harvey and Eagle award winning co-creator and artist of Powers. He also is an Executive Producer on the Powers TV series from Sony/Playstation which ran for two seasons. Michael began his career as an inker at the age of 14 and has written and drawn Thor Ragnarok, Red Sonja, Batman, Superman, Dick Tracy but is best known for his creator owned works such as The Victories, the Mice Templar, Takio, United States of Murder Inc and many others, mostly with his partners Brian Bendis and wife Taki Soma. Michael helped develop comics for Left 4 Dead, Portal, Team Fortress and his art can be seen on the covers for the comics in the Last of Us television series. His current project is Blue Book with James Tynion an faithful retelling of the UFO phenomena available from Dark Horse Comics beginning with the Betty and Barney Hill story.

Taki Soma is a HUGO award nominated artist, writer, and a colorist. Soma has worked on creator-owned projects such as Rapture, Sinergy, The Victories, United States of Murder, Inc., Bitch Planet, Dick Tracy, Iron Man, an auto-bio GN titled Sleeping While Standing which was listed as one of the best graphic novels of 2022 by the American Library Association. Soma has worked with such publishers such as Image, IDW, Marvel, Dark Horse, Jinxworld, Avery Hill and more. Soma lives surrounded by furry critters and a husband who shares the same passion in comics.

