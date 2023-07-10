Fade To Black - Michael Peter Langevin - July 11th

July 11th, 2023

Secret Teachings Of The Incas





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Peter Langevin joins us to share his personal journey through Peru and what he learned from the secret teachings and ancient traditions of the Incas.

Michael Peter Langevin is widely known in the fields of New Age thought and Shamanic transformation, magic, mysticism and the occult. Michael is the co-publisher co-editor of The Echo World magazine, The alternative monthly Voice in the South. He is also the co-owner and co-operator of LangevinAxelsson Marketing Company.

At the core of the teachings lies the transformation of consciousness, a spiritual awakening that he sees as the next step in human evolution. An essential aspect of this awakening consists in transcending our ego-based state of consciousness. This is a prerequisite not only for personal happiness but also for the ending of violent conflict endemic on our planet. Michael Peter was the CEO of CSI Media, and the Founder of Magical Blend Magazine, Natural Health and Beauty Magazine and Transitions Magazine.

Michael is a visionary and entrepreneur who befriends shamans, magicians, holy men and gifted psychics.

Websites:

http://michaelpeterlangevin.com/

https://langevinaxelssonmarketing.com/

