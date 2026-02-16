Fade To Black - Michael Schratt - February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026

Crazy UFO Cases

Aerospace historian Michael Schratt dives into a rapid-fire exploration of some of the most significant UFO cases on record. From pre-history sightings and the 1897 Mystery Airship wave to Foo Fighters, classic military encounters, and landmark cases like Flatwoods, Edwards AFB, Valensole, and Eddie Laxson, Schratt traces a compelling timeline of UFO activity that spans decades and continents.

Michael Schratt is a private pilot and military aerospace historian who specializes in "Mystery Aircraft" and classified propulsion systems hidden within the military-industrial complex. He has spoken at events like OSHKOSH AirVenture and has built connections with former USAF pilots, Naval personnel, and aerospace engineers with TOP SECRET clearance. Dedicated to uncovering government fraud and waste, Michael spends his time researching technical aerospace documents, conducting interviews, and visiting archives, advocating for public accountability of secretive military programs.

Websites: https://www.facebook.com/michael.schratt.2025/

Premium Episode Download