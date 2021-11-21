Fade To Black - Michael Schratt - November 22nd.

November 22nd, 2021

Secret US Air/Space Tech

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Schratt joins us to discuss the secret US technology that may be in the skies right now and what are UFOs/UAPs using for propulsion systems? And the ultimate question: Is it us or them? All that and much more, tonight, on F2B!

Michael Schratt (private pilot/military aerospace historian) has lectured across the country on the unique subject of “Mystery Aircraft”, and classified propulsion systems buried deep within the military industrial complex. A guest speaker at the “OSHKOSH” AirVenture 2006/2007 event, (world’s largest air show), Michael has developed a number of contacts which have had first hand experience dealing classified “black programs”, including former USAF pilots, retired Naval personnel, and aerospace engineers that have maintained a TOP SECRET SCI security clearance.

In an effort to expose government fraud, waste and abuse, Michael devotes much of his free time researching aerospace technical documents, conducting interviews, and traveling to multiple University archives. As a concerned citizen, it’s his belief that it is our Constitutional obligation to question authority, and demand an accounting of unacknowledged special access programs that bypass congressional oversight and public scrutiny.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/people/Michael-Schratt/1627000252



