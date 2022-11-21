Fade To Black - Michael W. Hall - November 21st

Michael W. Hall

November 21st, 2022

Core Secrets: Wilson/Davis





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Michael W. Hall is here to discuss his new book: 'Core Secrets: The Admiral Wilson UFO Memo: Smoking Gun Leak of the Century'.

MICHAEL W. HALL, J.D. is an attorney, Doctor of Jurisprudence, and former Superior Court Judge Pro Tem, a certified Mediator, and the founding partner of The Hall Law Firm, P.S. Hall received his Bachelors degree in Broadcast-Journalism in 1976 from Washington State University and his Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from

Southwestern Law School.

The former Vice President of Puget Sound Christian College, Michael has taught legal seminars and conflict management courses for the Washington State Bar Association and the Boeing Management Association, and for the past 35-years has maintained a general legal and estate-planning practice in Seattle, Washington.

