Fade To Black - Mick Ricksecker - October 19th

October 19th, 2022

Halloween Special N2





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Night Two of our two weeks of Halloween and we are joined by paranormal researcher Mike Ricksecker!

Mike is the author of the best-selling A Walk In The Shadows: A Complete Guide To Shadow People and the historic paranormal books 'Ghosts of Maryland', 'Ghosts and Legends of Oklahoma', 'Campfire Tales: Midwest, Ghostorian Case Files', and the 'Encounters With The Paranormal' series.

He has appeared on multiple television shows and programs as a paranormal historian, including Travel Channel’s The Alaska Triangle, Discovery+’s Fright Club, Animal Planet’s The Haunted, Bio Channel’s My Ghost Story, and RenTV’s (Russia) Mysteries of Mankind, produces his own Internet paranormal shows on the Haunted Road Media YouTube channel, and is the producer and director of the upcoming Amazon docu-series, The Shadow Dimension.

Websites:

http://www.mikericksecker.com

http://www.hauntedroadmedia.com

Premium Episode Download