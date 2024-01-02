Fade To Black - Mike Clelland - January 4th

January 4th, 2024

The Messengers





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Mike Clelland joins us to discuss updates on his research and how it overlaps with his personal experiences.

Mike Clelland’s 2015 book, The Messengers, was met with high praise. In it he explores the mysterious connection between owls, synchronicities and UFO abduction. It was his first-hand experiences with these elusive events that have been the foundation for his research. This book is also a personal memoir, and a journey of self discovery.

Mike also hosted a series of podcasts, Hidden Experience, and The Unseen on Whitley Strieber’s network. These platforms feature extended audio interviews with visionaries and experts examining the complexities of the overall UFO experience.

Mike is also considered an expert in the skills of ultralight backpacking, and is the author and illustrator of a series of instructional books on advanced outdoor techniques. After 25 years living in the Rockies, he now lives in the Pacific Northwest.

Website: https://mikeclelland.com/

Premium Episode Download