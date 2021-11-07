Fade To Black - Mike Ricksecker - November 9th.

November 9th, 2021

The Alaska Triangle

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Mike Ricksecker joins us to talk about the Travel Channel's series: "The Alaska Triangle" and his book: "Alaska's Mysterious Triangle.

Mike is the author of the Amazon best-selling "A Walk In The Shadows: A Complete Guide To Shadow People", eight historic paranormal books, and the esoteric tome "Alaska's Mysterious Triangle". He has appeared on multiple television shows and programs as a paranormal historian, including Travel Channel’s The Alaska Triangle, Discovery+’s Fright Club, Animal Planet’s The Haunted, Bio Channel’s My Ghost Story, and RenTV’s (Russia) Mysteries of Mankind. Mike also produces his own Internet supernatural-based shows on the Haunted Road Media YouTube channel, and is the producer and director of the docu-series, The Shadow Dimension, available on several streaming platforms.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, he hosts The Edge of the Rabbit Hole livestream show and the Connecting the Universe interactive class through the Connected Universe Portal, respectively. His Haunted Road Media won the award for Excellent Media In The Paranormal Field at the 2019 Shockfest Film Festival.

