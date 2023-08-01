Mike Ricksecker

August 1st, 2023

 

'Stacked Time Theory'

 

Fade To Black - Mike Ricksecker - August 1st

 
 

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Mike Ricksecker is back with us to talk about his new project: 'Stacked Time Theory'.

Researcher Mike Ricksecker is the author of the Amazon best-sellers A Walk In The Shadows: A Complete Guide To Shadow People and Alaska's Mysterious Triangle as well as several historic paranormal books. He has appeared on multiple television shows and programs, including History Channel's Ancient Aliens and The UnXplained, Travel Channel's The Alaska Triangle, multiple series on Gaia TV, and more.

Websites:
https://www.mikericksecker.com
https://www.connecteduniverseportal.com
https://www.amazon.com/Travels-Through-Time-Dimension-Connecting/dp/B0C8SBF81J/ref=sr_1_3?qid=1690940170&refinements=p_27%3AMike+Ricksecker&s=books&sr=1-3

