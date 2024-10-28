Fade To Black - Mike Ricksecker - October 28th

October 28, 2024

Portals And Stargates





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Mike Ricksecker reveals insights from his new book, Portals to the Stars: Inside Stargates, Atlantis, and Secrets of Ancient Egypt . We explore the concept of stargates and their ties to Einstein-Rosen Bridges, evidence in ancient Egyptian monuments, and possible cosmic connections. Mike discusses stargate symbolism worldwide, from spirals to "star people" in Chaco Canyon, and speculates whether a working stargate could still exist in Egypt today.

Mike Ricksecker, author of Travels Through Time , A Walk in the Shadows , and Alaska's Mysterious Triangle , is a paranormal researcher featured on Ancient Aliens , The UnXplained , The Alaska Triangle , Fright Club , and Gaia TV . He directs the docu-series The Shadow Dimension and produces videos on ancient mysteries and the supernatural. Mike hosts the Edge of the Rabbit Hole livestream, Connecting the Universe class, and runs Haunted Road Media , which won a 2019 Shockfest award. An Air Force veteran with a background in Intelligence, he leads annual tours in Egypt exploring ancient technologies and stargates, backed by 30+ years of research into unexplained phenomena.

