Fade To Black - Mike Ricksecker - April 26th.

April 26th, 2021

"A Walk in the Shadows"

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Mike Ricksecker joins us for the first time to discuss his latest book: 'A Walk in the Shadows', which studies what the Shadow People may be and if there is an Alien or ET component to them.

Mike is the author of the best-selling A Walk In The Shadows: A Complete Guide To Shadow People and the historic paranormal books 'Ghosts of Maryland', 'Ghosts and Legends of Oklahoma', 'Campfire Tales: Midwest, Ghostorian Case Files', and the 'Encounters With The Paranormal' series.

He has appeared on multiple television shows and programs as a paranormal historian, including Travel Channel’s The Alaska Triangle, Discovery+’s Fright Club, Animal Planet’s The Haunted, Bio Channel’s My Ghost Story, and RenTV’s (Russia) Mysteries of Mankind, produces his own Internet paranormal shows on the Haunted Road Media YouTube channel, and is the producer and director of the upcoming Amazon docu-series, The Shadow Dimension.

http://www.mikericksecker.com

http://www.hauntedroadmedia.com



